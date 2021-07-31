Nigerian cyber fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi will be sentenced in October, the US has stated

The United States attorney’s office at the central district of California also confirmed FBI was directed to arrest Abba Kyari

Kyari, a senior police officer in Nigeria was said to have collected money from Hushpuppi to help arrest a co-fraudster

California, US - The United States attorney’s office at the central district of California has said Ramon Abbas, the Nigerian fraudster better known as Hushpuppi, will be sentenced in October.

The Punch reported that Thom Mrozek, the court’s director of media relations, confirmed that a directive was issued to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the arrest of Abba Kyari, a Nigerian senior police officer.

The United States attorney’s office at the central district of California says Hushpuppi will be sentenced in October. Photo credits: Facebook/Abba Kyari, Instagram/hushpuppi

Mrozek was quoted to have said in the report also filed by The Cable:

“A U.S. Magistrate Judge has issued arrest warrants for the defendants in the case, including Mr Kyari.

“This is standard operating procedure in nearly all of the criminal cases filed by this office. Hushpuppi is currently scheduled to be sentenced in late October.”

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai in 2020 for cyber fraud and later taken to the US where he is currently facing trial.

The case attracted Nigerians' attention after he claimed to have bribed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to arrest his co-fraudster and rival.

An investigation by the FBI claimed the detective collaborated with Hushpuppi to facilitate the arrest of Chibuzo.

Hushpuppi had recently pleaded guilty to the money laundering charges against him, putting him at the risk of 20 years imprisonment.

Kyari dismisses allegations

Kyari has denied receiving money from Hushpuppi, contrary to the fraudster's allegations.

The DCP explained that he had contact with Hushpuppi about two years ago when he called his office to report someone named Vincentwho was allegedly planning to attack his family.

Kyari said Vincent was eventually arrested based on Hushpuppi's distress call. However, the senior police officer explained that the suspect was later after investigations showed that the information supplied by Hushpuppi was false.

IGP orders internal review of allegations against Kyari

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegations against Kyari.

The police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, made the disclosure in a statement shared on the official Facebook page of the force on Thursday, July 29.

The statement indicates that further developments on this case will be communicated to the public.

Kyari risks dismissal, criminal prosecution, Police Service Commission says

There are possibilities that upon the conclusion of investigations and determination of his guilt, DCP Kyari will be prosecuted and dismissed from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

This was revealed by the media chief in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Austin Braimoh, who spoke with Punch on Friday, July 30, on the probe into Kyari's alleged ties with Hushpuppi.

Braimoh noted that Kyari might also face prosecution based on the findings of the commission which is looking into the grave claims against him.

Source: Legit.ng