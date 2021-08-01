Comedian Ali Baba has taken to his Instagram page with some wise words for fans and colleagues in the industry

The entertainer stressed the importance of learning to live for the moment as the next day is never guaranteed

Ali Baba told people that there is no need to save their clothes for special events as being alive is also a special occasion

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Veteran Nigerian comedian Ali Baba has given his fans and some colleagues in the entertainment industry an opportunity to drink from his fountain of wisdom and knowledge.

The comic star in his post said he was moved to speak in light of the situation of the world in the past two years and more importantly, the recent happenings in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Ali Baba advises fans, colleagues. Photo: @alibabgcfr

Source: Instagram

Ali Baba said people shouldn’t save their clothes and shoes for special occasions and should instead wear the items now that they can.

According to him, being alive is also a special occasion and the next day is never promised. The comedian also urged people to cherish the moment others chose to spend with them.

He wrote:

"Whoever decides to spend time with you has given you a part of their life. Enjoy it. Whether it’s 60 years, 40, 15, 5 or 2 years. It doesn’t matter. Appreciate those years and let the value of the time spent count."

Speaking on the loss of loved ones, Ali Baba said it is also important to relish the memories of the good times such people spent on earth.

According to him, “a moment doesn’t always represent a whole life, of anyone or story.”

See his post below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans, colleagues react to Ali Baba’s post

The wise words from the respected entertainer stirred different reactions from members of the online community.

Read some comments sighted below:

ejikeasiegbu said:

"VERY TRUE."

metricshome said:

"If you see me overdressed for early morning mass tomorrow, this is the "why."

empressnjamah said:

"ALI BABA ,e get why we take you as BABA,no be mistake ! God bless you and keep you for us daddy A."

johnnjamah.film said:

"Word bro.. WORD!!"

nkiruolumideojo said:

"It so is!!! Lord have mercy!"

Comedian Ali Baba takes a swipe at women dating married men

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the veteran comedian said most of the women who are quick to condemn others were promiscuous in their heydays. Ali Baba said if he starts mentioning names, some of them will not last in their husband's house.

According to the entertainer, a lot of the women who now condemn others were able to buy houses at choice places in Lagos because they dated military governors, civilian governors and other big men.

He said these same women were quick to describe those that attended Obi Cubana's mother's burial in Oba as prostitutes.

Source: Legit.ng News