Gerard Pique says Barcelona stars are eagerly waiting for their captain Lionel Messi to sign a new contract

Messi became a free agent for the first time in his career on June 30 after his contract at Barcelona expired

Barcelona are ready to hand Messi a new contract but need to offload some players to balance their books this summer

Gerard Pique is hoping that free agent Lionel Messi extends his contract at Barcelona sooner than later, a report on Marca claims.

Recall that Lionel Messi became a free agent for the first time in his career on June 30.

This is also the first time since 2000 that he is not a Barcelona player but that won’t be the case for long as several reports claim that Barcelona are ready to hand Messi a new contract.

According to the reports, the club just needs to sell a few players before they can officially re-sign him.

Now Pique is hoping that this can be done as quick as possible so that Messi can join the rest of the squad.

Pique said: "We're waiting for him to sign the renewal and to have him with us.

"I hope he's convinced."

Messi returns to Barcelona to sign a new contract

Earlier, Lionel Messi is now on the verge of signing a new deal at Barcelona after making a return to the Spanish city.

The new Spanish La Liga term will be starting next month and Barcelona chiefs must sort Lionel Messi's future.

Messi who has six Ballon d'Or awards is now said to have agreed to take a 50 percent pay cut on his £500,000-a-week deal.

Barcelona find themselves cash-strapped amid the coronavirus pandemic and need to balance their books this summer for them to be able to campaign.

The La Liga giants will face Stuttgart in their next friendly game scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 30.

Meanwhile, Messi made a brief appearance in Barcelona on Wednesday, July 28, as he continues his summer holiday.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his last contract with the Catalans expired at the start of this month.

While all parties are working endlessly to see the Camp Nou outfit re-sign the attacker before the start of the new season, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to enjoy his break.

