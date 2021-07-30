Fani-Kayode, Shehu Sani Visit Governor Matawalle in Abuja

Amid the politicking going on in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections, Fani-Kayode has visited Governor Matawalle in Zamfara state

The PDP chieftain said he also met with Senator Shehu Sani at the Zamfara state governor's lodge in Abuja

The duo's visit to the Zamfara governor who recently left the PDP for the APC may cause fresh defection speculations

FCT, Abuja - Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has paid a visit to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain made this known via a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday, July 30.

PDP chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode, Senator Shehu Sani visit Governor Matawalle in Abuja. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Legit.ng notes that the pictures shared by the former minister of aviation also indicate that Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, is also in Zamfara with Governor Matawalle.

The PDP chieftain's post reads:

"It was an honor and privilage to spend yesterday evening at the Zamfara State Governor's Lodge in Abuja with my friend and brother Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state.

"We discussed politics and national issues into the early hours of the morning.

"It was great to see my old friend Senator Shehu Sani, a man of unimpeachable credibility, a strong political force and a persuasive political commentator, whilst there."

Fani-Kayode also showered praises on Matawalle, describing him as a bridge-builder and a forthright leader.

His words:

"On his part Matawalle is one of the most decent and forthright leaders in Nigerian politics and, as a friend, he is as constant as the northern star.

"Apart from being one of the greatest bridge-builders in the country and a man that is given to taking bold and decisive actions, he is also the Matawallen Maradun whilst I am the Sadaukin Shinkafi. He and I are one and I am very proud of his achievements in Zamfara state!

"May God continue to guide and be with him and the good people of Zamfara."

Why is Fani-Kadoye's visit to Matawalle suspicious?

In the past few months, Fani-Kayode has been touring various states across the country, spending days with governors on the platform of both the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This fueled speculations that he might be considering defecting to the APC. However, he later debunked the rumours, insisting that he remained a PDP chieftain.

Nevertheless, his visit to Governor Matawalle who recently dumped the PDP for the APC may ignite fresh speculations of defection.

Does Shehu Sani want to return to APC?

In the buildup to the 2019 elections, Senator Sani left the APC for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He, however, failed to return to the ninth Senate on the platform of the PRP.

Recently, he announced his exit from the PRP but did not indicate which party he if joining next. His visit to Governor Matawalle may also spark rumours about the possibility of him returning to the APC.

