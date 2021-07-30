Chelsea are already doing business in the summer transfer window and have tendered a staggering bid for Romelu Lukaku

Reports from Italy have it that the Stamford Bridge outfit have put together the sum of €130 million for the Belgian

Lukaku found the back of the net 24 times in the Italian topflight last season helping Inter Milan to win the Serie A title

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chelsea are doing everything to return Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge following the Belgian’s impressive run for Italian club Inter Milan last season, Hard Tackle reports.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net 24 times last season to help his side win the Italia Serie A title.

And now Premier League club Chelsea who are desperate for a lethal striker are already making frantic moves for Lukaku.

Chelsea want Romelu Lukaku back at Stamford Bridge. Photo: AMA/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport have disclosed that a staggering €130 million bid have been made available by the Blues for the forward.

Although Inter are currently facing financial problems, they are yet to officially respond to Chelsea’s offer over possible move for Lukaku.

It was gathered that the Premier League club are however offering lower wages, indicating Lukaku would prefer to remain with the Italian club.

Since leaving Manchester United in 2019, Lukaku has been a phenomenal striker in Italy and have scored 64 Serie A goals in 95 appearances.

Lukaku has still spoken highly of the West London club despite only receiving only 10 Premier League appearances. Earlier this year when he was asked about Chelsea, he said via SPORTbible:

"Nothing but love. They gave me an opportunity to come to the Premier League as a kid.

"You can't have everything in life and I'm cool with that. I'm glad that experience got me to where I am today."

Chelsea target Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Jules Kounde has become a summer target for Chelsea following the France international's five-star display for club and country last season.

The 22-year-old who plays for La Liga side Sevilla has been linked to several clubs in Europe and is regarded as one of the best performers in the centre-back role last campaign.

He joined up with the French squad at European Championships and was featured in the 1-1 draw against Hungary.

Simy Nwankwo on the radar of Tottenham

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League club Tottenham are looking to keeping striker Harry Kane this summer and now they are chasing Nigerian sensation Simy Nwankwo.

The 29-year-old who already has four caps for the Super Eagles found the back of the net 20 times in the Serie A last season, but his side Crotone were relegated.

Several clubs in Italy are also interested in the forward including Udinese, Genoa, Lazio and Torino.

Source: Legit.ng News