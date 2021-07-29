Premier League side Tottenham have made Nigeria’s Simy Nwankwo who scored 20 goals in Serie A last season their transfer target

Spurs are desperate in keeping striker Harry Kane and now they want the Nigerian sensation to partner the Englishman upfront

Having scored 20 goals for Crotone in the Italian topflight last season, several clubs are jostling for Simy’s signature

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League club Tottenham are looking to keeping striker Harry Kane this summer and now they are chasing Nigerian sensation Simy Nwankwo, Complete Sports reports.

The 29-year-old who already has four caps for the Super Eagles found the back of the net 20 times in the Serie A last season, but his side Crotone were relegated.

Several clubs in Italy are also interested in the forward including Udinese, Genoa, Lazio and Torino.

Premier League Tottenham want Simy Nwankwo. Photo: Gabriele Maltinti

Source: Getty Images

UK oulet Telegraph are reporting that the new managing director at Tottenham Fabio Paratici is interested in bolstering the club’s attack.

A statement said:

“Tottenham have identified Simy as a potential option to strengthen their strike force, but it remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in him.”

Vincenzo Morabito who acts as Simy’s agent earlier disclosed that his client will leave Italy to play in the Premier League.

He said:

“His preference is for foreign countries; eventually we will consider offers from the upper-middle-range Serie A club.

“We are therefore working mainly on the English market, where the clubs are economically more solid and can offer important figures both to Crotone and to the player. He deserves a championship like that.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks. At the moment, I repeat, the most concrete track is the one that leads to the Premier League.”

Lazio, Real Betis making efforts to sign Simy

Meanwhile, sources claim that Lazio have been monitoring the prolific Super Eagles attacker for some time but will now have to battle with their La Liga counterparts for the signature of the player.

Real Betis on the other hand have shown some level of commitment and are working towards making a move for the Nigeria international in the coming weeks after an excellent campaign in Serie A.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ola Aina who featured for English club Fulham on loan from Italian side Torino last season has been praised by his Argentinian teammate Cristian Ansaldi.

Fulham was relegated to the Championship during the last campaign as Aina’s hopes of featuring in the Premier League next season was dashed.

The 24-year-old former Chelsea star made a total of 69 appearances for Serie A side Torino in two season before he was shipped out on loan to Fulham last summer.

Source: Legit.ng