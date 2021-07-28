Jules Kounde has been linked to Champions League winners Chelsea this summer after impressive campaign last season

The 22-year-old Sevilla defender has a release clause of £68.4million and the Blues are ready to meet that figure

The France international who played at Euro 2020 has also been linked with a move to Manchester United

Jules Kounde has become a summer target for Chelsea following the France international's five-star display for club and country last season, Guardian, Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old who plays for La Liga side Sevilla has been linked to several clubs in Europe and is regarded as one of the best performers in the center-back role last campaign.

He joined up with the French squad at European Championships and featured in the 1-1 draw against Hungary.

Jules Kounde and Chelsea have begun discussions on a possible move to the Premier League. Photo by Angel Martinez and Mateo Villalba

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea and Man United's interest in Kounde

Kounde's release clause is understood to be £68.4million and the Frenchman is open to playing in the Premier League in the coming season.

Man United are also in the running for the Frenchman who is keen on playing Champions League football next season.

However, Chelsea are understood to have been handed the advantage to land Sevilla defender at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea's defensive set up

Two of Blues defenders have left West London club this summer with Fikayo Tomori completing a £30m and Marc Guéhi is close to completing a £20m deal to Crystal Palace.

On the other hand, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have a year left on their respective contracts and Tuchel will haveno option but to let one of them leave.

Kourt Zouma could also force a move out of the Stamford Bridge after failing to make Tuchel's starting XI since Frank Lampard left the club as manager.

Source: Legit.ng