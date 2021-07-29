Some bandits who attempted to abduct a pregnant woman in Sokoto State have been shot dead.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a briefing at Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 14 bandits terrorising Eldabala village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Onyueko added that 35 other victims were rescued.

“The soldiers also intercepted a total number of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles, 4 machetes among other items from the criminals, while they also assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters,” he said.

He added that 16 bandits’ informants and collaborators, including one impostor who paraded himself as a Lance Corporal, were nabbed.

He said, “Within 16th and 29 July, our troops responded to distress calls of bandits and armed militia groups’ attacks on civilians at Hanutaru and Dansadau villages in Maru LGA of Zamfara State; along Gusau – Sokoto Road.

“Troops also carried out rescue operations within the period at Bakori LGA of Katsina State; Eldabala village in Tangaza LGA and along Lamba Bakura – Dogo Karfe Road in Sokoto State.

“Consequently, no fewer than 14 bandits were neutralized. Also, a total of 36 kidnapped victims were rescued within the period and troops assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters.

“A total of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles and 4 machetes among other items were recovered within the period.

