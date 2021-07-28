A notorious bandit on the wanted list of Nigerian security agencies has been arrested in Sokoto state

Sokoto state - Nigerian security operatives have continued to record success in the fight against insecurity as they pounce on bandits in the northern region of the country.

A notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto state.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested Bello Galadima, a 40-year old notorious bandit in Sokoto state. Photo credit: @NSCDC

Galaduma's arrest was confirmed on Wednesday, July 28, in a statement by NSCDC director of public relations, Olusola Odumosu on Facebook.

Odumosu went on to note that feat was made possible due to actionable intelligence received by the officers and men of the NSCDC, Sokoto state command.

The 40-year-old who has been on the wanted list of security agencies for over two years was nabbed in the Aliyu Jodi area of the northern state.

According to the statement, Galaduma specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped.

The notorious bandit also, assist's kidnappers in buying dr*gs and other items they use for their criminal activities.

The spokeperson added that Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC where he is undergoing interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.

Tension as bandits’ informant sets self ablaze in Zamfara state

Earlier, a suspected bandits’ informant identified as Musa Na’umma set himself ablaze. Na’umma took the action after he was arrested by soldiers in Dansadau town of Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

A credible source in Dansadau town said that soldiers onboard about 11 military vehicles had stormed the community with a list of about 30 suspected informants.

A senator who represented Zamfara Central between 1999 and 2007, Saidu Dansadau, corroborated the information from the source.

