Will Smith plays the character of Serena and Venus Williams' father in a new movie titled King Richard

The official trailer for the film has been released and many people expect that Will will scoop an Oscar for the way he plays the role

The tennis superstars are among the executive producers of the epic film set to premiere in cinemas on 19 November

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The official trailer for King Richard has been released. Will Smith portrays the character of King Richard in the movie about Serena and Venus Williams' pops.

The film based on a true story is set to hit cinemas on 19 November. It tells the story of the tennis superstars' dad from the time his daughters were young and at school and how he inspired them to become who they are today.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Will Smith plays the role of Serena and Venus Williams' dad in 'King Richard'. Photos: @venuswilliams, @willsmith, @serenawilliams

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Will Smith shared the trailer of the movie on his Instagram page.

Watch the beautiful video below:

Complex reports that Venus and Serena are among the executive producers behind the film about their old man and their childhood. The publication said Venus shared during an interview on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show a few months back that King Richard is about a story of a "revolutionary" man and trailblazer.

Social media users shared that they can't wait to watch the movie when it officially drops in November.

Check out some of their comments below:

@bookkeepPLUS:

"This might be the movie that brings Smith back from a series of failures."

@KAASHMYCHECKS:

"I can’t wait to watch this omg."

@english_shamar:

"Yeah, Will Smith is about to get a Oscar nod for this one."

@Dthehairstylist:

"The fact that I was just crying says a lot. This is the kind of black representation that we need!"

@caribbean_king2:

"He better get his first Oscar for this one."

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Polyamorous Willow Smith

Legit.ng earlier reported that Will Smith's daughter said she preferred to have two partners at a time.

Willow broke the news on April 28 during a discussion with her mother and grandmother. Speaking on her mum's Facebook show dubbed Red Table Talk, Willow said she could not see herself going past two partners.

According to Willow, she does not want to get into a monogamous arrangement simply because those around her encourage it.

Source: Legit