A young Nigerian lady, Ismail Aminat, has been inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology after graduating with a first class

The young lady bagged numerous awards after emerging best graduating student in Science Laboratory Technology (2019/2020) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology

Aminat shared adorable photos of herself to celebrate her academic excellence and Nigerians flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady identified as Ismail Aminat has celebrated her academic achievements after emerging as the best graduating student in Science Laboratory Technology (2019/2020) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

The young lady took to social media to celebrate her win, saying she has been inducted into the Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT).

Ismail Aminat took to social media to celebrate her acahdemic achievements. Photo credit: Ismail Aminat

Source: Facebook

Aminat, who graduated with a first class honours (4.71/5.00), bagged multiple awards after her academic feat.

Awards the young lady received

Sharing adorable photos on her Facebook page, she listed the awards she received for topping her class.

In her words:

"1. First class Graduating Student in Chemistry/Biochemistry Option 2019/2020 Graduating set. 2. Best Student in Chemistry/Biochemistry Option 2019/2020 Graduating set. 3. Best Overall Student SLT 2019/2020 Graduating set. It was with a joyful heart that I received the Palmaris’19 honorific awards; 1. Best Student of the year. 2. Award of Academic Excellence.

Aminat is thankful

The young lady expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah, her parents and loved ones for their contribution to her success.

Aminat wished herself greater accomplishments as she indicated and readiness for the next phase of growth.

Many congratulate Aminat

Okunoye Adenike Ojuolape said:

"Congratulations dear, proud of you,sky is the limit dear, God will not live you Ijn."

Maryam Mustapha Bello commented:

"Congratulation dear sis. Barakallahufih. Great LADOKITE am proud of you...Excellency, Integrity and Service."

Alubarika Asiwaju Farms wrote:

"Congratulations! Well deserved!"

Kazeem Abiobun Olatunde said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!"

Lady bags awards as she emerges best graduating student of her faculty in UNILAG

In similar news, a Nigerian lady identified as Cynthia Okoye has celebrated her win after emerging as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.

The lady, who bagged many awards after graduating with a CGPA of 4.82, took to her LinkedIn page to make the disclosure and share adorable photos of herself.

Cynthia said she's the first graduate in her family, adding that her achievements were the Lord's doing.

Source: Legit.ng News