Security of lives and properties in Imo is now at the forefront of the Hope Uzodimma-led administration in the state

The governor has used every public forum he attends to assure Imolites that their welfare is important to him

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his stance again when he visited the Nigerian Army 34 Artillery Brigade and the Nigerian Air Force 211 Response Group

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has made some donations to the family members of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army 34 Artillery Brigade and their counterparts in the Nigerian Air Force 211 Response Group who lost their lives in defence of the state recently.

The governor who went on a solidarity visit to the Imo state army command, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze said:

“I’m not only here to give solidarity to our military but to encourage and sympathize with the families of the victims during the insecurity crises in the state.”

Imo state apologises for military lives lost

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Imo government, noted that Governor Uzodimma gave assurances that his administration is on the track for a long-lasting solution for peace and security in the state and will not be deterred by some setbacks encountered.

He maintained that Imo state despite recent security skirmishes will continue to be a good and worthy host of the country's military.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of cheques to the next of kin of men and officers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, who paid the ultimate price for the security of lives and properties in Imo state.

Official condolence message from the governor

Writing on the visit on his official Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma said:

“I paid a condolence visit to the Nigerian Army 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze and the Nigerian Airforce 211 Quick Response Team, Naze in relation to the men and officers of the Nigerian Military who paid the ultimate prize while securing lives and properties during the period we experienced security challenges.

“I commended the Nigerian Military for rising up to the occasion in the wake of security challenges in the state and expressed my deepest condolence to the military and the families that lost their loved ones during the crises, as I assured of my administration's commitment towards ensuring a lasting solution to security challenges in our state.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Uzodinma recently unravelled plans of establishing an insurance policy that will help boost the morale of security operatives serving in Imo state.

The governor disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the Imo state police command on Tuesday, June 15.

He also expressed sadness over the murder of security operatives on duty by unknown gunmen in the state.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma had earlier charged the security operatives in Imo to stop allowing themselves to be killed in cold blood by bandits attacking police facilities in the state.

He urged the security operatives to defend themselves as well as the lives and property of the people.

He also reminded that they are the only ones licenced to carry guns in Nigeria.

