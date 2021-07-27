A retired nurse, Charolette Tidwell, has been using her pension to put food on the tables of many in her community

The woman revealed that she had a background that was poverty-ridden so she knows what it means to be hungry

With her initiative, she has been able to feed over 500,000 in a year by living a frugal life and investing in people

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A woman, Charolette Tidwell, who retired after 40 years of service is using her monthly pension to feed hungry neighbours.

The woman said that showing kindness towards others is what she has been raised to do. Her humanitarian service started when she noticed that people in Fort Smith were struggling to feed themselves.

Charolette Tidwell said she hates seeing people hungry. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

She runs a food bank

The woman opened a food bank that she runs six days a week where she takes care of everything with her pension money.

Charolette had once lived a life when food was not regular. She revealed that she was raised in poverty and that made her understand what the people must be going through.

To keep the kind initiative running, the woman saves on her lifestyle so she can have more to give to people without hope.

I will not let them go hungry

“I was raised in poverty and I understand all the issues that go along with not having enough money. Allowing the generation that raised us to go to the point that they’re eating cat food and dog food, I can’t imagine that. I think [seniors are] a forgotten population."

She usually feeds up to 7,000 people each month. With her group called Anioch for Youth and Family, she has fed over 500,000 people yearly.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another act of charity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind young man, Derrick Walton, who was at a point in his life homeless, extended a good hand towards people without shelters.

The man opened a restaurant that the homeless can go to every Monday and eat for free. He said those types of people in society always feel alone and unloved.

The man, however, stated that he made some poor decisions in the past as he immersed himself into a life of addiction.

Source: Legit.ng