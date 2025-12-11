A Nigerian lady has shared a video online showing the moment she had a serious altercation with her landlord

A young Nigerian lady recently had a heated confrontation with her landlord over her latest acquisition.

The confrontation happened after the man discovered that she had acquired a generator for her accommodation, a decision he vehemently opposed.

Landlord confronts tenant over generator purchase

The clip, which was reposted on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, showed the landlord visibly agitated as he challenged the tenant over her decision to bring the generator into the compound.

He insisted that he would not allow such an item on the premises and repeatedly attempted to assert his authority over the property.

In his anger, he seized the lady's phone and stated that he was ready to settle any amount in order to remove her from the building entirely.

He also expressed a desire to escalate the matter to the authorities and emphasised that she had no right to place the generator in the compound.

In his words:

"I don't want generator in my compound. Tell me your balance. I'm ready to pay it. Let's go to station. I don't want you in my compound. Remove this generator. I don't want to see this generator in my compound. Is it your compound? Are you the one that built it?"

The lady, clearly emotional over the situation, tried to retrieve her phone while accusing the landlord of tampering with the generator by detaching one of its wires.

She maintained that the device belonged to her and urged him to release her mobile phone, which she claimed he had forcefully taken during the altercation.

The video showed both individuals speaking loudly over each other as the tension grew, with the tenant defending her ownership of the generator and the landlord insisting that she remove it from the property without delay.

"Oga give me my phone. That thing in your hand is my phone. You have already removed wire from my generator. Give me my phone," the lady said.

Reactions as landlord confronts tenant over generator

Nigerians had different things to say about the video.

Ikarlis said:

"Okay firstly, if the rules is on the tenancy agreement and the lady saw it but still go against it, she's at fault, but if nothing of such is mentioned on the tenancy agreement initially, then na de landlord de find trouble, we don't do online pity for this side."

Etal_trimsandcurlsbeauty_ said:

"Nah lie Ogah, you will balance her full payment and give her 3 months to pack out."

Iampiuso reacted:

"Why must she be the one to tell you her balance? However, was there an agreement signed that generators are not allowed in the compound? If no, the lady has the right to use her generator and collecting her phone is against her rights."

Ladutchieheritage reacted:

"This landlord will find himself guilty. If it’s not specified in the tenancy agreement that no generator. You can’t make her not to have one. The least is to find a space that both parties will agree upon to put the generator. Just because you are the landlord doesn’t mean you can’t physically harass your tenants."

Source: Legit.ng