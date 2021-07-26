President Muhammadu Buhari's hope of borrowing from the unclaimed dividends of capital market shareholders has been dashed by the court

The Federal High Court in Abeokuta says public listed companies and their registrars shouldn't be questioned or intimidated for the money

The Federal Government had been sued by Palm Wealth Shareholders Association over a law passed to give President Buhari power to access unclaimed dividends

The Federal Government has been banned from borrowing from the unclaimed dividends of capital market shareholders following a lawsuit against the act.

The unclaimed dividend is reportedly worth more than N200 billion, and President Muhammadu Buhari had signed a law to establish a Trust Fund that would give FG access to it.

Any unclaimed amount, which has a duration of six years, is expected to be deposited into the Trust Fund, but the decision was challenged in court by the Palm Wealth Shareholders Association (PWSA).

Justice J. O. Abdulmalik restricted the government from enforcing the law, and also stating that public limited liability companies or their Registrars are not to be harassed or intimidated by FG.

The Federal High Court also ordered that the quoted companies and registrars shouldn't be invited for questioning base on providing accounts of the unclaimed dividends, until the final hearing of the case.

Source: Legit.ng