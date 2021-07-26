A video has got people talking on social media in which a groom could be seen operating his laptop on his wedding day

He briefly operated the laptop which he handed over to someone afterwards; the bride could be seen laughing when her man was busy with the device

The video generated a lot of reactions after it was shared on Instagram as some believed the man was doing official duty

A viral video of a groom operating his laptop on his wedding day has gone viral on social media as it caused mixed reactions.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @dulhaniyaa, the man could be seen typing some keys on the laptop after which he handed it over to someone.

The groom caused quite a stir on social media with a video of him operating a laptop on his wedding day. Photo credit: @dulhaniyaa

While he got busy on the laptop, the pandit and the guests could be seen waiting for him so they could start the ritual.

The bride could be seen laughing at the other side of the hall when she saw what her man was doing

Social media users were divided in their opinion about the video. While some believed the man was working from wedding, others said he was only setting up the laptop for the other man.

@babunathraja said:

"I don't think his working he just wants remove the password."

@savi_shetty_8 wrote:

"He is taking what he wrote on resume seriously...."I will work on any situation"."

@joghosh commented:

"We are always judgemental without knowing the other side of the story. Who works on a wedding day. And no management or company is tyrant enough to let you work on such auspicious day of one's life.

"He might be helping someone with setting up music or wedding shoot or something else. If he was working, which seems really odd, then I have no words to say. But I believe, we should not comment without knowing the truth or reality."

@munafchohan_ said:

"Plot twist: wife is the boss and she's just having a laugh giving him last minute corrections."

@alpha_omega_001 wrote:

"Marriage is important part of life because it appears once in a lifetime...not your pathetic regular offcie work one day you'll leave that job or get fired."

Groom keeps bride waiting in church and goes to fix DStv for customer

Legit.ng previously reported that a gentleman in Ghana was captured in a viral video fixing DStv for one of his customers on his own wedding day.

The eye-popping video was sighted by Legit.ng on the Twitter page of a lady identified as Yaa Melanin who was surprised by the incident and decided to share the footage.

In the video, the groom is spotted doing his very best to fix the gadget as quickly as he can while a car is waiting to take him to the church.

