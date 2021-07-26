When it comes to standing out in style and causing a buzz, there are certain stylists who understand the assignment and are often dedicated to bringing their clients, memorable fashion experiences.

One of such people is Teni Oluwo, and boy is she killing it!

The stylist is known for her Afrocentric fashion. Photo credit: @style_territory

Source: Instagram

The talented stylist and face behind Style Territory has worked for international magazines like Vogue Italia, and a brief trip to her Instagram page tells you why.

Teni who is known for using vibrant colours in her ensembles has a penchant for all things African and it shows in how often she rocks cultural pieces.

The talented fashion enthusiast known for her incredibly grand headgears rocks it so effortlessly and so do her clients.

In this article, Legit.ng has gathered ten times the stylist pulled off African looks with a twist:

1. This two-piece outfit by Adebayo Jones

2. In this multiple-print fit which she accessorized with a face cap

3. Looking like the king of queens in this aso-oke ensemble

4. The gele queen

5. Another stunning look of Teni rocking a big gele headpiece

6. Looking peng for grocery shopping

7. Mix print fashion paired with the perfect fedora hat

8. Serving major boss look in a silk ankara jumpsuit

9. Rocking multiple vibrant prints like a true fearless fashionista

10. Staying coronavirus-compliant but maintaining beauty in style

Looking sophisticated on a budget

Looking good is good business and this explains why a lot of people tend to be very intentional about what they wear and how they are perceived by others.

However, there are some people who often overdo it when it comes to achieving certain looks.

YouTuber and style blogger, Kamsi Nnamani, recently put up a video in which she talked about achieving classy and sophisticated looks on a budget, using nine interesting ways.

