Clemency Bunu became an orphan five years ago after his mum was involved in a road crash which eventually claimed her life

Since then it has been a lonely ride on the journey of life for the 14-year-old boy who struggles to survive in the city of Ilorin, Kwara state

Bunu, who is willing, to return to the classroom is seeking assistance from Nigerians so he can get a wheelchair and solve problems of hunger and accommodation

Clemency Bunu could not have wished his present state for his enemy, but as life would have it the young man is a victim on the other side of destiny with his dreams fading into the air amid struggles for survival.

Five years ago, the 14-year-old boy was in a commercial vehicle that had a fatal accident which claimed the life of his mother.

Prior to the incident, Bunu never knew his father who he said died when he (Bunu) was young. Now with his mother's tragic demise, the Kogi-born is left with feeble memories of his parents as consolation during his walks in the journey of life.

Crippled for life

The accident that claimed Bunu's mum did not spare him. Although he survived to tell the bitter stories, his legs were badly damaged and he has since been rendered crippled with no sponsor or strong support from distant relatives.

The young man told Legit.ng that life has been a lonely ride since her parents died. He was forced to drop out of school and feeding has been the biggest challenge of his life.

Bunu now stays in a room in Ilorin, Kwara state where he pays compulsory N100 daily as an accommodation fee.

He told Legit.ng:

"I am an orphan. I lost my parents when I was young. I am the only child of my mum and dad, though they were never together.

"I was very young when I lost my mum. I am from somewhere in Kogi state, but I am currently living in Ilorin.

"I don't know any uncle, brother or friend of my mum. I have no phone. Feeding is my major challenge."

Street begging and other ways of survival

Since there was nobody to take care of him, Bunu said he took to the street to beg and it was there he was picked alongside other beggars from the northern part of the country and dropped in Ilorin.

He told Legit.ng that he crawls out to beg. Sometime, he raised N,8000 to set up a biscuit and sweet business.

However, he spent the profit and capital on feeding when coronavirus struck and movement was totally restricted.

In need of wheelchair and sponsor

Bunu listed some of his challenges ranging from feeding to accommodation. But the young man stated that he will be happy if he can get a wheelchair.

This, according to him, will ease his movement and he will be able to move to people who will help him.

The Kogi-born is begging Nigerians to help him return back to the classroom and help him with feeding and accommodation.

