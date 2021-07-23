A mother of two, Monsura Olawumi Banmore, is appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians to help her beat a deadly cancer of the breast

The 45-year-old saw a lump on her left breast removed via surgery in 2020, but since then it has been a life of loneliness and overwhelming pain

Currently treating the disease with traditional and local medicine, Monsura said she will be happy to visit UCH Ibadan for proper medical attention

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nothing best describes the pain of Monsura Olawumi Banmore than the discomfort showing in her face as she sat down on a bug-infested bed fanning herself in her small heat-filled room while waiting for a miracle to take away her sorrow.

The 45-year-old Iseyin-born never envisaged she would one day be bedridden with cancer, a second leading cause of death globally according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Monsura Olawumi Banmore needs help to beat breast cancer.

Source: Original

But in what began with a small lump on her breast, the mother of two, who was selling food to survive, was hit by her biggest nightmare which is now hindering the progress of her aspiration in life.

It all started in July 2020 when she observed a lump on her left breast. After visiting a nearby government hospital, she was told it was the first sign of cancer which must be removed before it started to cause damage.

Surgery was eventually done by a doctor after a series of tests confirming the presence of cancer. However, what was meant to bring ease tragically ushered in pain into her life with the reality of cancer now overwhelming her existence.

I confine myself in my room because of the smell

Speaking with Legit.ng during a visit to her house, Monsurat said after the surgery, there was ease which was later truncated as the affected breast began to swell.

According to her, the operated spot was producing a pulse despite taking the recommended medication. And within two weeks, it has taken a wound form festering all over the entire breast.

“After the operation which was performed in July 2020, I bought a drug of N30,000 cost. This I did for two months until I stopped buying because I was financially down.

“When I informed the hospital where the surgery was carried out, I was told to report to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan. I have been treating it locally because I do not have money. I confine myself indoors,” she said.

Tests establishing that Monsura Olawumi Banmore is battling breast cancer.

Source: Original

People advised me to cut it affected breast

Monsura said when the affected breast began to swell and smell she could not move out because people were running away from her.

She was also forced to move out of her matrimonial home when her husband started to avoid her. Now, she is now staying with her brother who is an officer of the Nigeria Police fORCE (NPF), Oyo state command.

The mother of two said she was always advised to get rid of the left breast but she was panicking the removal might not end the spread of cancer.

Taking to the traditional way to save her life

After eleven months of staying at home writhing in pain with fading hope of beating the disease, Monsura was introduced to a traditional 'doctor' who uses the orthodox way to treat people.

"I met him and he said he would collect N120,000. He assured that he would treat me and I paid N70,000 to him all thanks to my brother who I am now staying with and some of my lovers.

"Truly, since he has been treating me there have been changes. The swollen spot is now drying up, and I can feel some comfort. If you came here two months back you would be chased back because the smell was too much," she said.

Seeking from Nigerians help to overcome Cancer

Monsura is seeking helps from kind-hearted Nigerians to come to her rescue.

Although the treatment she is currently taking is ushering in a relief, Monsura needs money to run tests and visit UCH for necessary medical direction.

"I heard cancer kills but it is not a death sentence if properly treated. I have been battling this deadly disease for over a year now. I don't want to die.

"I have children and husband, and relatives who love and stay behind me in this trying time. Nigerians should help me to beat this cancer," the pale-looking mother of two told Legit.ng.

Monsura will need over N400,000 to continue her treatment.

Source: Legit Newspaper