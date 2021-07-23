Analysis on APC, PDP's chances in Lagos, Ogun LG elections

Ikeja, Lagos - The local government polls would be held on Saturday, July 24, in Lagos and Ogun states respectively to elect chairmen and councilors who pilot the affairs of the council for another four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng reports that the same election was held in Lagos in 2017, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) swept all the elective posts, leaving the main opposition in the state - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its fate.

The APC swept the entire 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state in the election.

Investigations revealed that the feat recorded by the APC four years ago may be repeated on Sayurday, July 24, based on the internal crisis rocking the PDP.

The Lagos State Independent National Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had announced that 14 political parties would participate in the election.

The parties include the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Accord, Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Party ADP), African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT).

According to the INEC, other parties include; Labour, National Rescue Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Social Democratic Party, and Young Progressives Party.

However, out the 14 political parties contesting the election, only the PDP has enough spread across the state to match the APC.

Like Lagos state, the Ogun state government announced a statewide restriction of movement on Saturday, July 23, to allow a smooth and peaceful conduct of local government elections.

This was made known on Thursday, July 22, by the state commissioner for information and strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile.

The restriction would assist the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) to conduct the councilorship and chairmanship elections in all the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas in the state.

The ruling APC in Ogun may also carry the day due to its dominance in the state but the PDP may spring a surprise at the end of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lagos govt announces restriction for council poll

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Lagos state government announced a restriction of movement from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 24, for the local government elections.

It was reported that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) would conduct elections in the 20 LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos.

A statement by the commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, explained that the restriction would enable the conduct of hitch-free elections.

Source: Legit.ng