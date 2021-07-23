Controversial Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has got Nigerians talking after she made a post online

Lizzy stylishly shared the lovely gift she got from the father of her daughter while congratulating herself

A lot of Nigerians, however, did not believe that her husband bought it for her as they accused her of lying

Over two months after actress Lizzy Anjorin welcomed her baby girl, her husband has given her a gift to appreciate her. The film star is now the latest Mercedes Benz owner in town.

Lizzy Anjorin receives a car from her husband. Photos: @lizzyanjorin_original

Lizzy Anjorin gets a new car

Taking to her social media to announce the news, the actress posed at the back of the black-coloured car.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Lizzy asked if the car was all her unromantic Ibadan husband could give to her.

While congratulating herself and appreciating him at the same time, the actress stated that her next birth would be sextuplets.

Check the car and her post below:

Reactions

ho_yin_shugar:

"The lie no Dey ever taya una. We won’t beat you if you tell us you buy it yourself."

kaddyy2019:

"Lizzy stop capping!! You bought it for yourself just like you bought your husband."

didizecks:

"She bought it with her money. We know all these things."

sweetsophieeee:

"Omo this woman get money shaaa."

chi.buzor890:

"Ode something wey she bought herself mumu woman."

official_jmk_love17:

"Na lie. you bought it yourself Mama. anyway congratulations."

Toyin Abraham vs Lizzy Anjorin

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin finally addressed her issue with Anjorin.

Toyin stated that she has only met Lizzy twice in her life and has never spoken ill of her, never discussed her matter with any blogger or attacked her online.

She noted that when Lizzy started dragging her, someone sent her a message but she didn't have access to her phone as she had just put to birth. Toyin said this same person has been speaking ill about her but she decided to keep quiet.

However, she is speaking up because the person is also speaking ill about her husband and her son. According to the aggrieved actress, her son has been bullied since she welcomed him.

Source: Legit