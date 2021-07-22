Sam Jonah, the founder of Jonah Capital, has informed those who care to listen that he doesn't like people addressing him by his riches

The Ghanaian billionaire says calling him the richest man in Ghana is offensive as his value is more than the fortune he has

Jonah has a military background and started working as a miner which inspired him to pursue a career in heading mining companies

Sam Jonah is one of the richest person in Africa. The 72-years old billionaire owns a holding company and private equity firm, Jonah Capital.

Born to a military family, with father being a sergeant major and World War II veteran, Jonah is described by Forbes as the "Man with The Golden Touch".

Jonah's company invest in several sectors including mining, real estate, agriculture, construction materials, financial services, oil and gas services.

Why Jonah doesn't like the richest man tag

Jonah, who is the former Chief Executive Officer of AngloGold Ashanti, is described as the richest man in Ghana with a net worth of $1.3 billion.

The billionaire called the description nonsense, stating that it causes him a lot of grief. Jonah said his personal values is more important than his riches.

Jonah said it is offensive using such term for him:

“In my father’s house, there was an inscription, ‘wɔ bisa wu fie, w’ɔnbisa wo sika’… to wit, your name [the kind of upbringing you get from home] is far more important than your riches.

"So I take offence when, for instance, I have been defined by what people think I have."

