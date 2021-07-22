Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold is one of the industry's favourites. His distinct sound as well as marriage to his colleague, Simi, has endeared him to the hearts of many.

Adekunle's music evolved before our very eyes over the years and it is beautiful to see that he has also grown as well.

The entertainer, just like quite a few of his colleagues, has carved out a niche for himself, especially in the fashion department. Adekunle Gold's style is what you can call easy-breezy. Every style looks effortless regardless of how basic or serious it is supposed to look.

Adekunle Gold is never afraid to try out colours Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The father of one also plays with colours and different elements of fashion which we all agree that not all men can pull off.

Legit.ng takes a look at Adekunle Gold's unique style through the Instagram lens.

1. The singer makes shorts look extra good, and we daresay he makes the colour yellow look yummy as well.

2. Blue definitely looks good on the Sinner crooner, this is just one of the two pieces he has rocked to perfection.

3. Adekunle Gold goes vintage in this green number

4. In this fit, the singer says you do not have to look too serious because you're wearing a jacket.

5. This is another outfit showcasing his everyday style, totally casual.

6. Like we said earlier, Adekunle Gold plays with colours. Who had any idea orange-brown would look dashing on a man?

7. Satin is not only for rich aunty vibes, the Orente crooner sure 'blue' us away with this sick fit.

8. Cardigan season and Adekunle Gold showed up to school men how to go all out!

9. No other way to show up thoroughly gangster other than this!

10. Can we call him angel Gold already? Men seriously need to explore all-white outfits more often because the singer ate this all up!

Source: Legit.ng