YouTube couple Wanda and Lorelco Mulzac took TikTok to share the incredible story of how their family was made

The couple believed that they would never be able to conceive but with in-vitro fertilisation, they were blessed with twins

They shared their story with thousands of people and encouraged their viewers to keep praying for their heart's desires

A YouTube couple shared a touching story about how doctors warned them they would never be able to have children, but after attempting IVF, they were blessed with twins.

The couple goes by the names Wanda and Lorelco Mulzac took to the social media platform TikTok to share their birth story and inspire thousands of people across the world.

A youTube couple shared an incredible story of how they were blessed with twins after doctors said they couldn't have kids. Images: Instagram

Wanda said that they were told that they could never get pregnant and despite that information, they prayed and were guided by God to proceed with IVF.

To their surprise, Wanda fell pregnant after their first try at IVF, a process that usually requires multiple tries before someone conceives. To add to their joy, they found out that they were having twin boys, who they named Kayson and Kailo.

While their wildest dreams were coming true, Wanda, unfortunately, went into labour early and had to give birth a month early at 35 weeks. If things could not get any worse, one of their children was born with a collapsed lung and was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Their son was soon taken in for emergency surgery for another issue he had, however, that surgery saved his life.

The couple is grateful for their twins and stated how they give God the glory for the lives of their healthy twin boys.

The couple had a message for people which said:

"This is a reminder: God is faithful! Keep praying, keep trusting, keep believing. God is able!" they said in their post.

Wanda and Lorelco have set up an Instagram account for their twins and here are some adorable pictures.

