Some unknown gunmen have launched another deadly attack against the police in Enugu state on Wednesday night, July 21

Though details are still sketchy, there are fears that six policemen at the checkpoint where the hoodlums attacked may have been killed

The spokesperson of the police command in the southeast state Daniel Ndukwe said he needed to get further details about the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Enugu South LGA, Enugu state - About six policemen were allegedly killed by gunmen at a police checkpoint along Obeagu Uno-Amodu-Umueze Amechi road in the Enugu South local government area on Wednesday night, July 21.

The Punch reported that the hoodlums attacked the checkpoint located at Obeagu Uno shortly after Inyaba Bridge around 7.30pm.

About six policemen were allegedly killed by gunmen at a police checkpoint along Obeagu Uno-Amodu-Umueze Amechi road in the Enugu South LGA. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Eyewitnesses who spoke anonymously said the gunmen had their first encounter with policemen at 4 Corner and in Amagunze in Nkanu East Council headquarters before coming to attack the checkpoint at Enugu South.

One of the sources was cited as saying that the hoodlums killed about six policemen at the checkpoint, burnt their Hilux van and took away their AK-47 rifles.

The source said:

“It was around 7pm we started hearing gunshots along the road. The shooting lasted about 30 minutes. But after the shooting, the hoodlums appeared to have overpowered the policemen as they succeeded in setting their vehicle on fire.

“I can’t say how many policemen were killed but the policemen at the checkpoint were six. What I can tell you is that up to six people were killed in the incident. Some of the hoodlums may have also been involved.”

Police confirm incident

The spokesperson of the Enugu state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, has reportedly confirmed the tragic incident but could not provide casualty details.

Ndukwe was quoted as saying that he needed to verify to get further details.

Police move to track down bandits who killed 13 officers

In another related development, an ambush by bandits on policemen responding to a distress call from a community in Zamfara state has led to the deaths of 13 officers.

The Zamfara state police command confirmed the killing of the 13 policemen in a statement through its spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

Shehu said the attack occurred in Kurar Mota village in the Bungudu local government area on Sunday, July 18, around 12.30pm.

Source: Legit.ng News