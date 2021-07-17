Many villages in Shinkafi local government area have been sacked by bandits loyal to Turji, a notorious criminal

The bandits who have reportedly abducted about 150 persons were said to have taken the action following the arrest of Turji's father

Turji was said to have faulted his father's arrest, saying he is the one the security operatives should go after especially as his location is not hidden

Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara state - Bandits loyal to a prominent bandit in Zamfara state, known as Turji, are on the rampage, abducting villagers and travellers in Shinkafi local government area, Daily Trust reports.

The newspaper added that the bandits' action followed the recent arrest of Turji's father.

Legit.ng gathers that the attacks started on Friday, July 16, and have continued with about 150 persons kidnapped

Turji’s father was reportedly arrested in Kano by security agents about two weeks ago and his whereabouts have since remained unknown.

The villages sacked on Friday:

Kurya Keta Kware Badarawa Marisuwa Maberaya, among others

Aside from sacking the villages, the bandits also reportedly abducted many travellers along the Gusau-Sokoto Road.

Turji vows to stop many from enjoying Sallah with their families

Turji allegedly vowed that if his father would be stopped from performing the upcoming Sallah at home then he would also ensure that many other people did not perform the festival with their families.

Daily Trust quoted a source as saying Turji faulted his father's arrest. The bandits' leader said he's the terrorist and his location is known, hence there is no reason to arrest his father.

Another source cited by the newspaper claimed Turji had sent a warning to “friendly villages” asking them to vacate.

A resident of Shinkafi town, Mohammed Sani, alleged that a rocket-propelled grenade fired into the town destroyed parts of the emir’s palace.

However, the development has not been confirmed by the police.

