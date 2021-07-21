Another collaboration between the Buhari administration and the United Nations is about to happen

The government is collaborating with UNICEF to introduce an intervention effort to expand the education of young people

The initiative is expected to also train and provide employment opportunities for young people within a certain age bracket

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN will on Monday, July 26 headline the introduction of an intervention effort by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to urgently support expanded education, training, and employment opportunities for young people, aged 10-24.

Legit.ng gathered that the initiative is known as Generation Unlimited (GenU), a global multi-sector partnership that was initially launched in September 2018, in collaboration with over 200 partners.

Vice President Osinbajo is expected to attend the launch. Photo credit: next24online/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A global initiative coming to Nigeria

It has also reached more than 100 million young people globally through innovations and programmes in more than 40 countries across six continents.

The introduction of GenU Nigeria will draw participants like Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki Edo state governor as well as Mr. Edward Kallon, UN Resident Coordinator.

GenU Nigeria has a wide range of Development Partners including the African Development Bank, GIZ, ILO, UNDP, USAID, and private sector organisations.

In Nigeria, the target is to reach 2 million young people aged 10-24years by 2023 and 20 million by 2030 with education, skills training, employment, entrepreneurship, and empowerment.

GenU Nigeria will be implemented in 12 states distributed across the 6 geo-political zones in the country.

State governors expected at the launch too

In the northwest, Kano state and Kaduna state; southwest, Lagos state, and Ogun state; northeast, Borno state, and Bauchi state; south East, Ebonyi state and Enugu state; north-central, Niger state and Benue state; south-south, Rivers state and Cross Rivers.

A statement from the presidency noted that Gen U Nigeria’s pilot implementation will be in Lagos and Kano states and will be directly implemented at the state government levels, through the governor’s offices in the states.

Other African countries currently participating in the GenU partnership include Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and the Niger Republic.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the implementation of an early warning mechanism and for the establishment of a National Early Warning and Response Centre in the country.

VP Osinbajo stated this on Tuesday, July 13, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, during a signing ceremony.

The strategic framework for the establishment of national early warning and response mechanisms were adopted by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at the 45th ordinary session held in Accra, Ghana in July 2014.

In a related development, VP Osinbajo has said Nigeria’s deployment of the state-of-the-art surveillance system, Falcon Eye for maritime security will save the country several billions of US dollars.

The vice president also stated that the move will also effectively degrade piracy and other crimes around the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

Osinbajo made the comment at the commissioning of the facility on Tuesday, July 13.

Source: Legit