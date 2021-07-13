The Nigerian government recently deployed a state-of-the-art surveillance system, Falcon Eye for maritime security

An excited Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN said the system will save the country several billions of US dollars

Experts say the surveillance facility incorporates various sensors located along the nation's enormous coastline

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that Nigeria’s deployment of the state-of-the-art surveillance system, Falcon Eye for maritime security will save the country several billions of US dollars.

The vice president also stated that the move will also effectively degrade piracy and other crimes around the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

VP Osinbajo outlined how the surveillance system will help improve Nigeria's maritime security. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the spokesman of the vice president, Laolu Akande, noted that Osinbajo made the comment at the commissioning of the facility on Tuesday, July 13.

How the Falcon Eye System will improve Nigeria's maritime security

His words:

“It is estimated that Nigeria loses several billions of dollars annually to various forms of criminality particularly piracy and sea robbery.”

He added that:

“On account of the escalated risks in some of our maritime areas, insurance premiums for commercial vessels coming to these areas have risen sharply making maritime trade an unattractive proposition.

“This underscores the need to enhance our maritime security architecture. Consequently, a critical contribution of the Falcon Eye System will be the provision of actionable intelligence for curbing maritime threats to our economy.”

Emphasizing the critical nature of the surveillance system, the VP said:

“The Falcon Eye System will serve as a force multiplier for our naval platforms tasked to effectively secure our maritime environment from external aggression.

“It will also enable the Nigerian Navy to effectively combat any maritime crime that could disrupt the conduct of maritime trade.”

Acquisition of key equipment top of Buhari administration's agenda

Recall that a group, APC-Legacy Awareness Campaign (APC-LAC) recently revealed that Nigeria has acquired its first new Landing Ship Tank since 1979 under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The APC group also said the Nigeria Air Force received about 23 new aircraft since 2015 as part of commitments of the present administration to end insecurity in the country.

Buttressing the Buhari administration's determination to secure the country, the group cited the launch of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund, the new Police Act signed by the president in 2020 which incorporates the concept of community policing in Nigeria.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the APC-LAC said the Buhari-led administration has been laying the foundation for Nigeria's greatness since it assumed office in 2015.

According to the group, a lot of the investments and reforms being made currently should have been done long before now by successive Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 2, the group said if the opposition PDP and its leadership want to join in criticising the Buhari administration, it must do so by presenting to Nigerians what they did comparatively during their 16-year stewardship.

