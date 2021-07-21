Leon Goretzka whose contract with German club Bayern Munich will lapse in 2022 is wanted by Manchester United

The Red Devils have already tendered an official bid to land the 26-year-old midfielder on free transfer next summer

With the future of Paul Pogba still in doubt, Manchester United are already making plans to shop for a formidable replacement

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League side Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka on a free transfer next summer, SPORTbible reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are interested in ensuring Paul Pogba signs an extended deal as his current contract lapses next year.

The Frenchman’s future remains in the air as reports say Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are on his trail, and the Red Devils are already shopping for a formidable replacement.

Leon Goretzka on the radar of Manchester United. Photo: Sebastian Widmann

Source: Getty Images

According to German outlet Bild via Sports Lens, Manchester United have tendered an official bid for to land Goretzka in 2022 on a free transfer as soon as the player’s contract lapses at Bayern.

It was gathered that the Bundesliga giants have offered the midfielder €10m to €12m for contract extension, but the German believes the money is low.

However, the Red Devils would face fierce competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign Goretzka next summer.

Goretzka, 26, made 32 appearances across all competitions last season and scored eight times and registered nine assists.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to reinforce his midfield options this summer ahead of the new Premier League season.

Fernandes trains with boyhood club

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has linked up with Portuguese side Boavista for additional training before he returns to Old Trafford for the pre-season.

Fernandes was allowed some more time off to rest following his involvement in the Euro 2020 tournament with Portugal.

However, Daily Mail reports the 26-year-old has decided to cut short his holiday to work on his fitness and skills instead.

Fernandes is understood to have linked up with his boyhood club back home in Portugal, Boavista FC, to ensure he returns to Manchester in top shape.

Mass exodus expected at Real Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are bracing themselves for a defining summer transfer window that could be marked with numerous departures.

Los Blancos endured a disappointing campaign during the 2020/21 season that saw them miss out the La Liga title won by rivals Atletico Madrid.

Mirror UK now reports a number of first-team players are now staring at uncertain futures, with club president Florentino Perez keen to ease the financial crisis they are facing.

The publication noted new manager Carlo Ancelotti is facing a demanding project and emphasis has been put on reducing the wage bill.

Source: Legit.ng