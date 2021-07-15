Real Madrid are looking to balance their books by slashing a significant amount on their wage bill

The move is expected to affect a number of top players including Gareth Bale who is among the club's highest earner

Others who are facing an uncertain future include Raphael Varane who is wanted by Manchester United

Real Madrid are bracing themselves for a defining summer transfer window that could be marked with numerous departures.

Los Blancos endured a disappointing campaign during the 2020/21 season that saw them miss out the La Liga title won by rivals Atletico Madrid.

Mirror UK now reports a number of first-team players are now staring at uncertain futures, with club president Florentino Perez keen to ease the financial crisis they are facing.

The publication noted new manager Carlo Ancelotti is facing a demanding project and emphasis has been put on reducing the wage bill.

The Athletic claim Real's wage cap is expected to drop by about £150million before the start of the new season.

However, the club will have to offload a number of players this summer to achieve the cap.

Key among those who could be moved on include Gareth Bale, who is the club's highest earner.

Bale, who has been long out of favour spent the better part of last season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Joining Bale in the list is midfield duo Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who appear to have no future at Santiago Bernabeu.

The two spent last season on loan with Arsenal and every sign indicates Real could permanently move them on.

Raphael Varane is the other player facing an uncertain future, with the versatile defender left with just one year on his deal.

Manchester United are believed to be the leading candidate to land his services, with the EPL side said to have taken a significant step to land him this summer.

Eden Hazard is perhaps a surprise inclusion in this list given Real are unlikely to fetch anything near from what they paid for him when he signed from Chelsea.

Hazard has endured a disappointing spell since his dream move to Spain, with injuries taking a huge toll on his progress at the club.

