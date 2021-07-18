Bruno Fernandes was allowed more time to rest and recover after a busy summer that saw him involved in Euro 2020

However, the midfielder appears to have cut short his holiday to ensure he is in top shape before the start of the new season

Fernandes is currently training with boyhood side Boavista, with the club recently sharing a video of him going through the drills

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has linked up with Portuguese side Boavista for additional training before he returns to Old Trafford for the pre-season.

Fernandes was allowed some more time off to rest following his involvement in the Euro 2020 tournament with Portugal.

However, Daily Mail reports the 26-year-old has decided to cut short his holiday to work on his fitness and skills instead.

Fernandes is understood to have linked up with his boyhood club back home in Portugal, Boavista FC, to ensure he returns to Manchester in top shape.

The former Sporting Lisbon star spent eight years with Boavista as a child before he moved on to continue his development.

The Primeira Liga club took to Instagram to share a photo of Fernandes holding one of their shirts, before posting a video of him going through the drills.

"Don't worry Manchester United, he will arrive even better," Boavista captioned one of the videos in reassurance to United fans.

Fernandes will be hoping to play an instrumental role for the Red Devils next season just like he did last term.

The playmaker has scored 40 goals for United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

He will be desperate to add to his tally when the new season kicks off and help the Old Trafford-based club challenge for the title.

