Obi Iyegbu popular known as Obi Cubana has granted a lengthy interview where he spoke about his wealth and mum's burial

The socialite advised people to work hard for their money, saying pastor asking them to believe in miracles needs money also

Obi Cubana said those who came for his mother's burial were those who wanted to come to demonstrate love

Nigerian popular socialite who seized many people's attention as he buried his mum days ago has spoke in an interview with the BBC News Pidgin.

In the video shared on his Instagram, the rich man advised against miracles as he said that they do not give money.

The man said that he would rather make money than focus on his critics. Photo source: @obi_cubana

We already planned to celebrate her on her birthday

He said that his mother's burial was that glamorous before they had promised her when she was alive that they would give her a memorable 80th burial ceremony.

The socialite said seeing that she died before that age, they invested all the efforts they would have used for the birthday celebration into the funeral event.

They were there to show us love

The businessman said that guests were present to honour his family. He revealed that some of them are people who they had known before his family came into wealth.

He said that those criticizing him are people whose life really need help. The businessman said he would rather focus his energy on making more money than reply them

Watch his full interview below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

idandizzy said:

"My daddy nah legend!"

ossyachievas said:

"No one can stop you now."

peruzzi_vibes said:

"Love you big bro."

mcmakopolo1 said:

"Words from the wise."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that just when social media users thought they had seen it all, celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, took to his page on Instagram with a fresh video.

The socialite explained that his ex-boss has been stressed from the celebrations of the past few days and he had to treat him to a money therapy session.

He wrote:

"Had To Come Through For Pappy With Some Money Massage It’s Called MoneyTheraphy. 7 Straight Days Of Massive Doings, Now You Understand What I Mean When I Say We Own The ShowBiz Market. Oba City Of Dorimeeeeee."

