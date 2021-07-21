Ned Nwoko recently captured on camera spending some quality time with his children from Regina Daniels and his Moroccan wife, Laila

In the video, the billionaire businessman is seen holding Prince Munir while he sings along to a song with his other kids seated on a couch

Several social media users have reacted to the cute video which has since gone viral on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, sure doesn't play when it comes to his family as he always makes out time to spend with his kids.

The video has since gone viral online. Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Just recently, a video of the proud dad with his children surfaced online, melting the hearts of some social media users.

In the video, the billionaire is seen holding his youngest child with actress Regina Daniels, Prince Munir, while four other children are seen on the couch singing along to Wiz Khalifa's song with Charlie Puth, See You Again.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

'He makes out time for his kids'

The video which has since gone viral earned the billionaire applause as they commended him for making out time to be with his kids.

Check out some comments below:

kendrankili:

"I love how supportive he is to his family ehn He might not be the best politician but truly is the best dad to his kids ❤️"

zagiva_fragrances:

"Omo! His Gene is strong. He does copy and paste every single time."

winner_paula01:

"They all look alike,especially the boys."

lola_gold__:

"He spends time with his plenty kids unlike all these men that will be looking for small opportunity to leave the house to nearest beer parlour."

accessoriesbyds__ng:

"I love how he makes out time for his kids...... "

janeamaanda__:

"His a good dad notwithstanding tries very hard to be available enough for his kids "

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

'New piercing, who this?'

Regina Daniels has pierced her nose for what seemed to be a second time and she took fans on the short journey.

Sharing a video of the process on TikTok, the mum of one who looked absolutely gorgeous in simple cornrows and a T-shirt was hesitant to get the piercing.

She moved away a couple of times before the piercing was done and she flaunted it afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng