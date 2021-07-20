In what has been greeted with surprise, a group of youths turned down bags of rice from a lawmaker

The youths Damongo town in Ghana while returning the edible demanded for job which they opined is what is more important to them

The action of the youths has earned them the admiration of many people on social media as they use them as reference for other young minds

Youths from a town in Ghana have caused a stir on the internet with their reaction to an incentive from a lawmaker.

In a video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the displeased Damongo youths on Monday July 19 returned bags of rice offered them by NPP politician named Samuel Abu Jinapors.

The youths in unison returned the bags of rice Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

The youths stated that they need jobs instead of what they were offered.

Samuel Abu Jinapors is a lawmaker that represents their constituency at the nation's parliament.

Social media reacts

@odenigbo_official stated:

"They have sense . Nigeria youths will carry bags of rice and b shouting echok."

@binary_456 commented:

''Respect !!! If Una catch the lawmaker make una beat am join !"

@geenafoodiesand spice wrote:

"Nigerian youths... can you see? Now that dey rejected rice, we are sure they will also not agree to hijack ballot boxes with guns. Bless you Charlie's... Africa must be great."

@ayam_bash remarked:

"Nigerian youths will rather wear “support for buhari “ just for 1000 naira rather than standing against their oppressors."

@fabulosgloria reacted:

"Can Nigerians do this? No... These young men are hungry too but they are focused on their actual demands. Guess what, they LL get it.''

