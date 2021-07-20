As Muslims mark this year's Eid-el-Kabir, Yusuf Buhari has been conferred the traditional title 'Talban Daura'

The Nigerian president's son was spotted dressed in the traditional regalia as he posed for the camera alongside Musa Daura and Garba Shehu

If things go as planned, Yusuf will be soon be getting married to the daughter of the emir of Bichi in Kano, Zarah

President Muhammadu Buhari's son, Yusuf has been turbaned the Talban Daura, a top traditional position in Daura Emirate of Katsina state.

Presidential aide, Garba Shehu, announced the good news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 20.

Buhari’s son, Yusuf, with Garba Shehu and Musa Daura, the Dan Madamin Daura. Photo credit: @GarShehu

He shared a photo of himself, Yusuf, and Musa Daura, which had the caption:

“With Yusuf Buhari, just named Talban Daura and Musa Daura, the Dan Madamin Daura.”

According to The Punch, in August 2020, the same traditional title of ‘Talban Daura’ was conferred on the president of Guinea, Alpha Conde, by the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq.

Giving reasons for the action, Farouq said it was in recognition of the love Conde had for Buhari.

Nigerians share mixed feelings

Not many were pleased with the news of Yusuf being conferred with a traditional title. While some dropped congratulatory messages, others criticised the government, adding that Yusf does not deserve the title.

Abubakar Balarabe commented:

"Masha Allah. Barkan mu da Sallah

"More grease to your elbow, continue the good work, history is being written in gold by our able President. continue helping him and don't worry about the detractors!"

Fabian Ogbodo stated:

"Aside from being first son, what has he done to merit that title ? How many Daura boys and girls did he keep away from the reach of banditry?"

Abdulazeez Ochende added:

"My question is; what has Yusuf done to affect the lives of his people positively to deserve such title?

"I think that the traditional institution is being ridiculed. Congratulations to them, though!"

Yusuf set to tie the knot

Yusuf will become a married man very soon as he is expected to wed Zarah, the daughter of the emir of Bichi in Kano, Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Nuptial negotiations are already ongoing between the president's family and the would-be in-law,.

Legit.ng had reported that President Buhari sent some emissaries to the emir of Bichi in Kano, Nasiru Ado Bayero to seek his daughter's hand in marriage for Yusuf.

As northern tradition demands, the visitors from the president who arrived in Kano on Sunday, June 27, met with the Emir of Kano, who is the elder brother of the Emir of Bichi.

