Sophie Mudd's biography: age, height, measurements, net worth

Sophie Mudd is a renowned social media personality and model. She gained popularity for posting photos of herself on Instagram and Snapchat.

The social media star attends the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The internet personality has continued to gain fame on her social profiles and has millions of followers. She has also partnered with several top brands such as Nike and Le Jolie. Precisely who is Sophie Mudd?

Profile summary

Full name: Sophie Rose Mudd

Sophie Rose Mudd Alias: Sophie

Sophie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: July 27, 1998

July 27, 1998 Age: 23 (as of 2021)

23 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Current residence: California

California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Career: Social media star

Social media star Height in feet and inches: 5'5

5'5 Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 38-25-36

38-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 97-64-91

97-64-91 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Austin Dash

Austin Dash Siblings: 1

1 Instagram: @sophiemudd

Sophie Mudd's biography

The social media star was born on July 27, 1998, in Los Angeles, California. As of 2021, Sophie Mudd's age is 23.

Sophie has a brother named Nicholas. She grew up in Los Angeles before her family moved to Beverly Hills in 2013.

The internet star is an animal lover and has a dog for a pet.

The social media personality enjoying nature. Photo: @sophiemudd

Source: Instagram

Education

Mudd went to Campbell Hall School for her studies. She was also involved in sports during her school years. She participated in the track and field event Delphic League Meet and attained the 12th position in the long jump event.

Sophie Mudd's career

Mudd posted her first photo on Instagram in 2013. She also has a Snapchat account, where she has gained popularity for posting her pictures. She has since built a career as a social media personality by posting her photos on her social profiles, attracting millions of followers in the process. Mudd currently has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

As she continued posting her pictures, Sophie started attracting the attention of various brands which sought her out for partnerships. She has partnered with many top brands for endorsements, including Revolve, Body Glove Girl, DIFF Eyewear, Beverly Hills Bikini Shop, Shadow Hill, Romeo Power Technology, and Le Jolie. Mudd has also been a brand ambassador for Nike.

Sophie has been represented by MP Management, a top network of talent and modeling agencies that works with some of the most famous names in the modeling and entertainment sectors. She also has an OnlyFans profile with a large following. She is reportedly among the most famous models on the platform.

Sophie has been doing so well in her career that she was dubbed the next Emily Ratajkowski for her lovely photos.

The social media model looking lovely. Photo: @sophiemudd

Source: Instagram

Sophie Mudd's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the social media personality has a net worth of $1 million as of 2021. Her income can be attributed to her brand partnerships and endorsements on her social media profiles, as well as the subscription receipts from her OnlyFans account. Fans that want more Sophie in their lives can gain access to her exclusive posts for $20/month.

Is Sophie Mudd in a relationship?

Mudd is currently in a relationship with Austin Dash. The pair has been together since 2017.

Before this, she dated Conard Hilton Jr., the son of the multimillionaire Barron Hilton.

Sophie Mudd's measurements

Sophie Mudd's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). She weighs about 128lb (58 kg). She has dark brown eyes and brown hair. The brunette's body measurements are 38-25-36 inches (97-64-91 cm).

Sophie Mudd is a successful model and social media star. At only age 23, she has millions of followers and has partnered with multiple top brands.

READ ALSO: Erin Kellyman’s bio: age, ethnicity, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng reported about the life of Erin Kellyman. Erin is a popular English actress who became famous for her roles in various movies and TV shows from the Star Wars and Marvel universes.

The actress identifies as a lesbian and strongly supports LGBTQ+ rights. What else is there to know about her? Find out in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng