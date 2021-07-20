Senator Ugochukwu Uba is back in the game as the battle for who becomes the next Anambra governor continues

Uba had approached the court seeking to nullify the parallel congress in which Valentine Ozigbo emerged PDP flagbearer

The court in its ruling ordered INEC to recognise Uba as the PDP candidate and also awarded N10 million against the party and Ozigbo

Awka, Anambra - As preparations for the Anambra gubernatorial election continues, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been given an order to recognise Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The order came from the Anambra state high court sitting in Awka, the state capital, following a suit filed by Senator Uba against Valentine Ozigbo, Anambra chapter of PDP and the INEC, TVC News reports.

Justice Obiora Nwabunike who presided over the court said Uba’s faction of the party held their primary election in line with the guideline of the party and should be listed as the governorship candidate.

The sum of N10 million was also awarded by the court against Ozigbo and PDP. It is to be paid to Uba as the cost of litigation.

Call the Uba brothers to order

Following the crisis rocking the Anambra chapter of the PDP, a group called Association of Past PDP Councilors and Chairmen in Anambra state, has asked the party’s national working committee to sanction Chris Uba and his brother Ugochukwu.

The group accused both men of creating crisis in the party ahead of the November polls, Daily Trust reports.

According to the group, the PDP in Anambra will hardly get it right, if the Uba brothers remained in the party.

Soludo wins in court

Just like Uba, the Federal High Court in Anambra took a very favourable decision on the candidacy of Charles Soludo.

According to the court ruling, INEC is to recognise Soludo as the gubernatorial candidate in Anambra.

Soludo will now join other political opponents as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo, Uba missing from INEC list

INEC released the list of the certified candidates ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

Checking through the document which was published on INEC's official website, Legit.ng notes that both Soludo and Uba were missing as no candidate was listed for the PDP and APGA.

Source: Legit.ng