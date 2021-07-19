Boogie2988’s biography: age, height, real name, wife, net worth

Boogie2988 is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He has created a name for himself in the online entertainment industry on these platforms. The content he produces has attracted fans from all over, with his YouTube channel gaining over four million subscribers. He is also known for his significant weight loss, which he has been open about in his vlogs.

Steven Jay Williams is an American YouTuber best known for his video rants about video games and nerd culture as a character named Francis. Photo: @boogie2988

Who is Boogie2988? The popular YouTuber also goes by various fictional names, his most famous being Francis. He is best known for his rants about video games and nerd culture.

Boogie2988’s biography

What is Boogie2988's real name? His real name is Steven Jay Williams.

He was born on July 24, 1974. His mother, Wanda, was a teacher and his father, Carl, was a coal miner.

In one of the videos on his channel, he explained how he and his siblings had a rough childhood. Boogie2988's mom used to verbally and physically abuse them to the point his siblings left home. In addition, Boogie2988's father was absent most of the time since he was always working.

Who is Boogie2988's brother?

He has an older brother named Bryan and a sister called Karla.

How old is Boogie2988?

The popular YouTuber celebrates his birthday every June 24. As of 2021, Boogie2988's age is 47 years old. His star sign is Leo.

Education

Boogie2988 currently has over 4.21 million subscribers on YouTube. Photo: @boogie2988

Williams attended Saint Paul High School in Virginia, where he graduated and joined the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Before he got into university, Steven attended a pre-collegiate program called Upward Bound, where he made some friends and had his first girlfriend. However, their relationship did not last, and after Steven had joined campus, his girlfriend ended things, and Boogie2988 flunked and later dropped out of university.

However, this was not the end for him, as his brother gave him a way out by offering him the opportunity to move to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to reinvent himself. While he was there, he made even more friends and learnt how to code.

Things got even worse after he was diagnosed with lymphedema, a long-term condition where excess fluid collects in tissues causing swelling. His foot was to be amputated, but the YouTuber refused to go through with the procedure.

Boogie2988’s YouTube channel

Williams joined YouTube on April 6, 2006. At the time, he was living with a roommate, who supported him financially. When he revealed one of his characters, Francis, he was surprised by the pleasant reactions his videos got as people thought he was funny.

He then continued releasing more content until he got a shoutout from Ray William Johnson, an American YouTuber known for his web series, Equals Three. After that, Steven’s followers increased rapidly, and he could now support himself through his channel.

His channel currently has over 4.21 million subscribers, having gathered about 900 million views in total.

Twitch

Steven is also part of the world’s leading live streaming platform, Twitch. Williams is a single game streamer who does lives for Just Chatting.

According to his Twitch stats, he now has more than 400k followers and 6.6 million total views.

Boogie2988's ex-wife

The popular vlogger found the love of his life in Desiree Williams, fondly known as Dez, which brought her also to the limelight. Photo: @boogie2988

Boogie2988's ex-wife is called Desiree Williams, fondly known as Dez. The pair met online, and after going on subsequent dates, they made a romantic connection. As years went on, their relationship became more serious, and Desiree moved into Boogie2988’s house.

Convinced that Dez was the one, Steven popped the question in 2012, and she said yes. About a year later, Boogie2988 and Desiree tied the knot. The marriage lasted only for four years, and in 2017, they parted ways. According to Boogie, their marriage ended amicably, and they remained friends.

How tall is Boogie2988?

The famous gamer currently stands at five feet and eight inches, which is roughly 1.75 metres. Additionally, Boogie2988's weight is now 250 pounds.

Boogie's weight loss

Over the years, Williams has been open about his weight. He previously weighed over 500 pounds, with his battle with lymphedema being a contributing factor since he could not exercise.

Worried about his life expectancy, he opted for surgery which was successful. As a result, Boogie2988 now weighs 250 pounds.

Boogie2988's net worth

How much does Boogie2988 make from YouTube? Since its start, his channel presently has 4.21 million subscribers and has accumulated over 900 million views. In addition, the videos on his channel gain 70, 000 views per day. According to these stats, he makes about six hundred US dollars a day. All this accumulates to his net worth of $2.5 million.

Why was Boogie2988 arrested?

Williams got into the wrong side with the authorities after a confrontation with Frank Hassle. He allegedly fired a gun into the air as a warning shot to his YouTube rival. According to Washington County, the police issued a warrant for William's arrest for aggravated assault with a five thousand US dollar bond.

Boogie2988 is an inspiration to all the young men and ladies who went through physical and mental abuse as children. His transition from being depressed to one of the top YouTube stars right now is a remarkable achievement. He continues to gain more followers through his creative and funny content.

