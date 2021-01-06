Sweet Anita is a streamer who has Tourette’s syndrome. In just two years, she has acquired great popularity on Twitch. She is not afraid to talk openly about her disease, which causes much criticism on social media. What is her real name? Is Sweet Anita Tourettes fake or real?

Gamer and streamer Sweet Anita. Photo: Tweet4nita

Source: Twitter

She is a popular social media person who has over a million followers on YouTube and Twitch. What is more exciting about her is that she often responds to her fans’ questions about Tourette’s syndrome.

Profile summary

Name : Sweet Anita

: Sweet Anita Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 28 July 1990

28 July 1990 Age : 31 years old

: 31 years old Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth : East Anglia, England

: East Anglia, England Current residence: East Anglia, England

East Anglia, England Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Twitch star, social media sensation

Twitch star, social media sensation Net worth: $500.000

$500.000 Twitter: @Tweet4nita

@Tweet4nita YouTube: SweetAnita

Sweet Anita biography

The gamer says she comes from East Anglia, England.

As for his relatives and siblings, she does not want to connect anybody with her friends and family in real life. Moreover, Sweet Anita real name is also a great secret for her followers.

The streamer has a rare neurological problem referred to as Tourette’s syndrome. It is determined as a problem with the nervous system that makes people do sudden movements or sounds, called tics, which cannot be controlled.

She says it is like having her body hijacked.

How old is Sweet Anita?

The Twitch star was born on 28 July 1990. As of 2021, Sweet Anita age is 30 years.

How tall is Sweet Anita?

The height of the streamer is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres.

Career

Sweet Anita, a streamer suffering from Tourette's syndrome. Photo: Tweet4nita

Source: Twitter

In just two years, she turned into a social media star on Twitch. She started streaming on Twitch in September 2018, mainly playing Overwatch.

In October 2018, she had one of those tics, while discussing the games she plays (Bioshock and The Forest). Sweet Anita hot expressions and rude words were caused by her syndrome.

Shortly thereafter, this video caused a buzz on social media. It not only attracted thousands of followers to her profile but provided the gamer with a Twitch partnership, which awarded her more monetization options.

Nevertheless, after she made racist insults during her broadcasts, some people demanded to block her from the service. The girl responded that she could not control her nervous tics and refused to censor them.

Twitch management did not comment on the situation. Given the controversial policy of blocking insults, users assume that the service is afraid of a negative reaction to the prohibition of a streamer with a disability.

The gamer does not think that she violates the rules.

Does Sweet Anita actually have Tourettes?

A gamer Sweet Anita. Photo: Tweet4nita

Source: Twitter

While telling crazy stories about her life in her videos, she hides all information about herself. Therefore, many people do not completely believe in her authenticity.

They consider that Sweet Anita Tourettes is a fake. Furthermore, they claim that she is, in fact, an actress, acting on an illness, for the sake of content creation.

The subscribers of the gamer suffering from Tourette’s syndrome speak in her defense, commenting that her symptoms are entirely consistent with the diagnosis.

The gamer commented on it in the following way:

I find it kind of flattering, to be honest. Like that’s very flattering that they think I can credibly be a voice actor. So I’ve taken that from it but not really much else. Regardless of what people think, I’m still going to have Tourette’s. So it’s not like I can stop, and it’s not like it’s going to change anything about me or how I engage on stream.

Life with Tourette’s syndrome

While Sweet Anita fake Tourettes rumors were spreading worldwide, the gamer adjusted to living with her diagnosis.

There is no complete cure for the syndrome. Only cognitive behavioral therapy and special medications alleviate her symptoms.

Sometimes Anita can get stuck on one tic for a few minutes. Sometimes they are less frequent.

The gamer says it all depends on the setting: the more nervous she feels, the more often these tics occur. This is why her fans can sometimes see her short sudden attacks of Tourette’s syndrome on the videos.

Anita does not get offended when she is teased about her tics. It is quite the contrary.

She admits that she keeps saying stupid stuff that sounds ridiculous and weird:

I know it’s silly to say – kitten – stupid things all the time. I know it seems really outlandish and strange to shout about f*sting cats and things like that. It’s fine to laugh, and I even laugh at myself. It’d be silly to expect everyone else not to.

On its feeds, viewers are prohibited from using trigger words that might trigger the gamer’s seizures (e.g. the word banana). Her comments on Twitter included the following:

What is Sweet Anita’s net worth?

According to starsgab.com, her net worth is guesstimated at $500.000.

Sweet Anita boyfriend

As of today, the gamer is single. She does not have a boyfriend.

Sweet Anita is an exceptionally talented streamer. Its strong sense of humor encourages thousands of people with the same health condition, proving that anyone can adapt to it.

