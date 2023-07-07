Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian former Prime Minister left €100million (N84bn) to his 33-year-old girlfriend Marta Fascina

The former politician died on June 12, 2023, at the age of 86 after being hospitalised with chronic leukemia

Late Berlusconi's will was read out in the presence of his five children and other witnesses earlier this week

Milan, Italy - Former Italy Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, willed 100 million Euros (N84,201,397,610) to his partner Marta Fascina, 33.

The exchange rate used for the Euro/Naira pair was: 750.568.

Former Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi left €100 million to his girlfriend in the will that showed his shared estate to his family members.

Source: Getty Images

Berlusconi's will leaves €100 Million to girlfriend Marta Fascina

Berlusconi, who was also popular as an erstwhile president of AC Milan football club, died of leukemia aged 86.

He was the third-wealthiest person in Italy at the time of his death on June 12.

Before meeting Fascina, Berlusconi was twice previously married.

Details of Berlusconi’s will were unsealed on the night of Wednesday, July 5, according to The Guardian UK.

The will was in an unsealed envelope and dated January 19, 2022, coinciding with one of the occasions when Berlusconi was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital for treatment.

Berlusconi was not legally married to his partner, Ms Fascina, but a report by UK’s The Independent said on his deathbed, she would be considered his wife.

Here are some reactions to the development below:

@_gnomo_bot wrote on Twitter:

"Now she can find someone too not interested in her money."

@jilted_gen said:

"Well deserved."

@Pedro_jock commented:

"Think I would grin and bear it for sake of 100m."

Vittoria Lauretano tweeted:

"Thank you for your service to her- well deserved."

Daniela Nadj said:

"The children are not going to be happy about this one."

@shiku101 wrote on Twitter:

"Fair deal."

