Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to embrace peace as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Sanwo-Olu, however, asked Muslims to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections in Nigeria

The governor also advises residents of Lagos state to live together peacefully, calling for people's support of his administration

Ikeja, Lagos - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, has congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslims across the country on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The governor made this known in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, July 19, and seen by Legit.ng

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Muslims, over the celebration Eid-el-Kabir.

Sanwo-Olu, while rejoicing with Muslims on the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urged them to celebrate with caution in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus infections in Nigeria.

He also advised them to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols, urging the Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the peace, stability, unity and progress of the country.

Sanwo-Olu says there should be peaceful coexistence among Nigerians

The governor said there is a strong connection between the peaceful coexistence of all tribes and religions and development, noting that as Lagosians, every resident must live together peacefully.

Sanwo-Olu said:

“On behalf of my family and government of Lagos State, I join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in the State and in Nigeria happy Eid-el-Kabir, which comes with significant lessons for mankind.

"The festival, therefore, reminds us that there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience in trying periods; persistence in prayers and tenacity in our belief, as well as sacrifice for the progress of mankind and development of our society."

Sanwo-Olu while seeking Lagosians' support for the development and growth of Lagos State, urged residents to support his government’s efforts in building a 'Greater Lagos' that will work for all through the theme developmental agenda of his administration.

The governor also implored Nigerians to support governments at state and federal levels in building a better society that is free from violence, insecurity and other social vices.

