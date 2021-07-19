A woman who lost her job due to the pandemic shared a touching story about her boda boda (okada) rider

Mwiza Sophy said the rider bought household shopping for her after noticing she was not working

Social media users reacting to the post shared how boda boda riders helped them

A friend in need is a friend indeed, so goes a common saying. An okada rider has proven to be one after extending a helping hand towards his client.

The client, a social media user Mwiza Sophy, said she was taken aback when he bought her household shopping.

Mwiza Spohy said her heart melted when her boda boda rider bought her shopping. Photo: Mwiza Sophy

He noticed things were bad

According to Sophy, the kind rider has realised she was not going to work and figured she was facing tough financial times.

In the July 16, 2021 post, Sophy said that she lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She captioned a photo of the household items.

"My soda guy has bought me these things after realising I haven’t been working since the lockdown started."

The items included rice, spaghetti, soap and sugar.

Always be nice to people

A grateful Sophy said the act touched her heart while urging netizens not to mistreat others.

She wrote:

“My heart has melted. Be nice to everyone. You never know when you will need them. I am so happy."

Reacting to the post, social media users from Uganda shared their experiences of boda boda riders coming to their rescue. Here are some of the comments:

@leilajollyy

“In Form 3, l came back from school to Kampala and happened to forget my wallet. I started crying, and the boda guys crowded around. One drove me home for free. They are heroes.”

@brendamary_kemi

"Hope you shared some with your neighbours."

@KOmukungu

"The boda guy is up to something."

@CymonOtran:

“This is just a reflection of your tender-heartedness to others. Humanity is quite rewarding.”

@BusyLia:

“In Form 1, I wanted to take myself home but got lost in town and had little money. Some boda guy saw me crying, and he took me home and waited until I entered the gate.

Some of those guys have big hearts.”

