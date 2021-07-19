The investigation into an allegation against CCT boss, Danladi Umar, is causing a lot of ripples between him and the Senate

This is as Umar is insisting that the red chamber has no power to probe him since the case is in court

Umar said the Senate should withdraw from its investigation as the matter, by law, ought to be handled by the police and a competent court

The Nigerian Senate has not only been sued but also asked to terminate its investigation into an assault allegation involving Danladi Umar, the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Umar, in a suit against the Senate, signed by the head of his legal team, Sunday Edward (ESQ), Friday, July 16, questioned its powers to investigate a matter which, according to him, should be left to the police and the courts of law, Punch reports.

Danladi said the Senate lacks jurisdiction over the case (Photo: Nigerian Senate)

In the originating summons, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, the Senate committee on ethics, privileges, and public petitions as well as Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami were mentioned as defendants, The Cable added.

The embattled CCT chairman asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to interpret the powers of the defendants to investigate the matter which took place in Abuja at Banex Plaza on Monday, March 29.

Danladi asked the court ”Whether the 1st defendant’s move to conduct an investigative hearing on the petition before it is not unconstitutional and does not amount to an unwarranted usurpation of the functions of the police and of the courts of competent jurisdiction.”

Senate should end its probe

Moreover, he called on the red chamber and the other defendants to end the probe since the case between him and the victim, Clement Sargwak, is now in court.

Part of the suit regarding this demand read:

“We write to inform you that the case between our client and Clement Sargwak is now before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

”We trust that Senate, as the upper chamber of the National Assembly, will respect due process and refrain from delving into a matter that is before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Danladi must appear before us

Earlier, the Senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions had asked Danladi to appear before them if he did not want to be arrested.

Danladi, not appearing before the lawmakers, had claimed that the case was already in court and any move to continue any form of proceedings on it was subjudice.

In reaction, the chairman of the committee, Ayo Akinyelure, blasted him, saying his action was a clear ambush that would not work.

