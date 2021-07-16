The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says some stations are deviating from their obligations and responsibilities

The NBC is particularly worried about how terrorist activities and bandits' attacks are reported by the stations

The commission says it will not hesitate to sanction any station that breaches the laid down rules of broadcasting

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered television and radio stations in Nigeria not to divulge details of the activities of bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers in their news reports.

The regulator specifically directed radio and television stations not to magnify the activities of insurgents during their daily newspaper reviews.

The Buhari-led government through NBC ordered broadcast stations to tone down on reports of terrorist attacks. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Riot act to the broadcast stations

The Punch newspaper reports that in a letter issued to television and radio stations, NBC stressed the need for caution by broadcasters while reporting on security challenges in the country.

Parts of the letter read:

“While bringing information on security to the doorsteps of Nigerians is a necessity, there is a need for caution as too many details may have an adverse implication on the efforts of our security officials who are duty-bound to deal with the insurgency.

“The commission, therefore, enjoins broadcasters to collaborate with the government in dealing with the security challenges by;

“Not glamourising the nefarious activities of insurgents, terrorists, kidnappers, bandits etc.

“Advising guests and/or analysts on programmes not to polarise the citizenry with divisive rhetoric, in driving home their point.

“Not giving details of either the security issues or victims of these security challenges so as not to jeopardise the efforts of the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents.”

NBC reiterates need for rules to be adhered to

On its official Facebook page, NBC on Friday, July 16 posted the Nigeria Broadcasting Code on General Programming Standard.

The commission said the codes are professional rules to be adopted by all broadcasting stations in the country.

Recall that NBC had earlier ordered all social media platforms to obtain its license as a condition for operating in the country.

The order, which also affects all broadcast stations, was issued in a statement on Thursday, June 10, signed by the commission's former director-general, Armstrong Idachaba.

Quoting the NBC's Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation 2004, Section 2(1)(b)), Idachaba warned that stations and online platforms which fail to obtain the license will be regarded as illegal in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently appointed Balarabe Shehu-Ilelah as the new director-general of the NBC.

Ilelah’s appointment, approved by Buhari on Friday, June 11, will last for the next five years.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng