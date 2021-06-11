Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Telegram, and other social media platform in Nigeria have gotten a fresh order from the Nigerian government

The directive was issued on Thursday, June 10, by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

The sites, including broadcast stations, will henceforth operate in the country only after obtaining the commission's license

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the wake of the suspension on Twitter in Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has ordered all social media platforms to obtain its license as a condition for operating in the country.

The order, which also affects all broadcast stations, was issued in a statement on Thursday, June 10, signed by the commission's director-general, Armstrong Idachaba, Arise TV reports.

The NBC said only its license can permit social media platforms and broadcast stations to operate in the country (Photo: National Broadcasting Commission)

Source: Facebook

Quoting the NBC's Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation 2004, Section 2(1)(b)), Idachaba warned that stations and online platforms which fail to obtain the license will be regarded as illegal in Nigeria, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The commission boss said:

“The commission shall have the responsibility of receiving, processing, and considering applications for the establishment, ownership or operation of radio and television stations including cable television services, Direct Satellite Broadcast (DSB), and any medium of broadcasting.

“The National Broadcasting Commission hereby directs every Online Broadcast Service provider and social media platforms operating within the Nigerian state to apply and obtain broadcast licence for their service(s)."

Deactivate your Twitter handles - NBC orders broadcast stations

Earlier, all the broadcast stations in Nigeria were on Monday, June 7, ordered to deactivate their Twitter handles by the NBC.

Ekanem Antia, the NBC's head of public affairs, disclosed this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Part of the statement read:

“Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately."

Source: Legit Newspaper