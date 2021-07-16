The death of Lagos APC's treasurer, Sumbo Ajose, has caused deep pain to Bola Tinubu, a former governor of the state

Tinubu on Friday, July 15, said Ajose will always be remembered by all who worked with her in her office

The national leader of the ruling party also prayed that God should give the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss

Lagos - Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed pain over the death of Sumbo Ajose, the treasurer of the party in Lagos.

The former Lagos governor on Friday, July 16, described late Ajose who died on Tuesday, July 13, after a protracted sickness, as a treasured member of the ruling party in the state, The Nation reports.

Tinubu said late Ajose will be missed at the APC secretariat in Lagos (Photo: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu)

In a statement condoling with the bereaved family of Ajose, Tinubu said she will be missed by her colleagues at the party's secretariat.

The statement read in part:

“I was saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Mrs. Sumbo Ajose, who, until her untimely demise, was the treasurer of the Lagos State Chapter of the APC.

“I offer my deepest condolences to her children, family and all members of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos and across Nigeria. Our party has lost a treasured member.

“May Almighty God grant eternal rest to the dearly departed Mrs. Ajose as He gives comfort and support to the children, loved ones, friends and colleagues she leaves behind. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the Garden of Almighty God.”

Tragedy as another APC chieftain Is reported dead

Earlier, Ajose had been confirmed dead. Ajose, a middle-aged politician passed on in the United States of America on Tuesday, July 13.

It was gathered that Ajose had been battling with an undisclosed illness for a while and was receiving treatment on the day of her death.

Seye Oladejo, the ruling party’s spokesman in the state, who confirmed the incident described it as “sad and unfortunate.”

