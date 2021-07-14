Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos state commissioner of police, has said that the investigation is ongoing on the murder of Usifo Ataga, the owner of Super TV

Chindima Ojukwu, a prime suspect in the killing of Ataga, has been arrested and paraded by the police authority in Lagos

Odumosu, who paraded some suspects at state headquarters on Wednesday, July 14, said that efforts are being made to unravel the misery behind Ataga's death

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said that more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the late owner of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The Nation reports that the commissioner of police disclosed this during a briefing and parade of over 1,000 suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja, on Wednesday, July 14.

Police have arrested more suspects over the killing of the owner of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Credit: Nigeria Police.

Legit.ng gathered that although he didn’t give details on the number of suspects arrested and their connection to the murder, Odumosu said the case was progressing and the police would never compromise on it.

Police can't give Chidinma soft landing over Ataga's murder

He reminded the public that the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said:

“We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

Ataga was killed on June 15, an apartment where he was spending a weekend with his lover, Ojokwu.

Ojokwu, who earlier confessed to having stabbed the deceased to death before stealing his belongings, later refuted her statement claiming she returned from an errand to find him lying in a pool of his blood.

The Punch also reports that Ataga, whose wife and children reside in Abuja, was first reported missing by concerned friends and family after all efforts to reach him proved abortive.

The officers of the Lagos state police command later found Ataga’s lifeless body in a flat in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos with multiple wounds on June 16.

Police warn Nigerians on trending Chdinma video over murder Super TV owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that police reacted following the viral video trending on social media claiming that Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga, denied killing the chief executive officer of Super TV.

It was reported that the Lagos state police command while reacting to the video on Monday, July 12, dismissed the claim, urging the general public to disregard the video.

Ojukwu in the video said she did not kill Ataga as she earlier claimed when she was paraded by the police.

According to the report, Ojukwu, who is in detention released an eight-minute video, well dressed and polished, as she recanted all she said earlier when she alleged she stabbed Ataga to death.

The spokesperson of Lagos state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the interview was an old one and should be dismissed.

He said whatever was said in the video would not change the facts the police had gathered on Ojukwu as the prime suspect in the murder of Ataga.

