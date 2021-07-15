A 9-year-old dog showed its human side by doing something unexpected to the owner, Russell Jones

The dog named Billy The Lurcher faked a limp to show sympathy to its owner who broke an ankle

The dog's sympathetic display however cost the owner a whopping N170k but captured the hearts of many people

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A dog has captured millions of hearts in the United Kingdom following a stunt it pulled for its owner.

Malaymail reports that the dog faked a limp as it tried to sympathize with its owner who had an ankle injury.

The owner would late find out about the stunt the dog pulled Photo Credit: @russelljones, screengrabs from video shared by This Morning on YouTube

Source: Instagram

The owner of the dog, Russell Jones, told This Morning show hosts in the UK that he noticed his limping dog when they were on a walk and took it for vet check-ups.

Russell was said to have spent £300 (N170, 887) on paw and leg X-rays, consultations and painkillers only to discover that nothing was wrong with the 9-year-old pet.

In fact, Billy The Lurcher was seen playing in the garden when they returned home as though nothing happened.

Russell who broke his ankle after a fall in June said:

"Billy is my soulmate. He has always got his eyes on me and he is very soppy.

“When I took him out on the scooter, that was it. He never limped. He never limped again in his life.

“We realised he was limping out of sympathy. He was copying me because I was hobbling along.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Dog covers sleeping baby with blanket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a caring dog had covered a sleeping baby with a blanket to keep the child from getting cold.

To makes sure the kid was well tucked in, the dog pushed the blanket over the baby's body till it saw its work was done.

The video of the dog's kind act has been seen by millions of people on Twitter. Many social media users said that the act shows how dogs could go out of their way for humans.

Source: Legit.ng