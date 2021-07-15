Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the founder of the House on the Rock, is one of the few clergymen in the country whose physiques show they are committed to their physical fitness

There are photos on his Instagram and LinkedIn pages that show him off the pulpit in casual clothes that bang.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five of his photos where the House on the Rock senior pastor served good body goals.

1. Black on white does not go wrong

In a photo shared on his LinkedIn page days ago, the cleric, in a walking pose, was spotted in black round-neck and trousers on a white canvas.

The pastor struck a walking pose. Photo source: LinkedIn/Paul Adefarasin

Everything in the snap looks perfect. His colour complements the black flower vase at a corner.

2. He does it again with a fitted short sleeve

If Pastor Adefarasin was not on a pulpit, he may be mistaken for a fitness instructor. His elbow muscles could pass for a weight-pulling athlete.

With arms folded across his chest, what a life of fitness does to a body is visible.

3. Denim on black forms a powerful combination

The pastor struck a confident pose in the feature. A denim shirt buttoned up worn on a jogger and black shoe commands a look of classy simplicity.

4. Senator always does the job

What perhaps makes senator a popular style is how, when well tailored, does not need flamboyant designs to look good on its owner.

In this snap, the pastor’s pose will make any tailor’s collection looking for designs to replicate.

5. A shirt, jeans, and canvas work anytime

In this snap, the pastor looks set as his double thump-ups show. With a bright smile, his message that says "welcome to a new week" is passed.

