A cleric, Timothy Damisa, has been shot dead by some unknown gunmen in Taraba state according to a media report

According to Damisa's wife, the priest was shot dead in her presence when the criminals invaded their house around 2.a.m

Going further, the wife revealed that the criminals did not request for anything when they invaded their house

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Timothy Damisa, a priest in Baissa, Kurmi local government area of Taraba state, has been assassinated.

Damisa who is a priest of the Christian Reformed Church in Nation (CRCN) was reportedly shot several times by the assailants in his house in the early hours of Sunday, July 11, Premium Times reports.

A priest has been assassinated in Taraba state. Photo: PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

According to his wife, Rahab Damisa, the killers stormed the house around 2:30 a.m. and shot her husband to death right in her presence.

She said:

“When they came in their large number, they kept shooting to scare the entire community and then forced their way into our home. The assailants did not ask for money or anything before shooting my husband several times."

She said they left immediately after ensuring he was dead.

Insecurity, a lucrative business in northern Nigeria

Meanwhile, the chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Adekunle Rufai, has said because insecurity is lucrative in northern Nigeria it has remained unabated.

Rufai made the comment while addressing journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, July 12.

He called on the Nigerian government to diminish banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country, adding that the authorities have the primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of the people it is governing.

Nigeria needs prayers to overcome security challenges

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said Nigeria needs prayers to overcome her current challenges.

Omo-Agege made the comment on Sunday, July 11, at an Anglican Church in Sapele, Delta state, even as he asked Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

The event which was held at St. John's Anglican Church, Orerokpe, Delta state, was graced by the governor of Delta state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other dignitaries.

Source: Legit